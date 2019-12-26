Global  

Software Engineer ‘Biohacks’ His Body, Has Computer Chips Implanted

WebProNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Cyborgs may be a mainstay of science fiction, but at least one software engineer is bringing the future to the present. ABC News is reporting that Ben Workman, a 29 year-old software engineer, has implanted RFID and NFC computer chips in his hands. He also has a magnet implanted in one hand, which he uses…

Software Engineer 'Biohacks' His Body, Has Computer Chips Implanted
