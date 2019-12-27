Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

5 milestones that shaped 50 years of internet history

The Next Web Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Fifty years ago, a UCLA computer science professor and his student sent the first message over the predecessor to the internet, a network called ARPANET. On Oct. 29, 1969, Leonard Kleinrock and Charley Kline sent Stanford University researcher Bill Duval a two-letter message: “lo.” The intended message, the full word “login,” was truncated by a computer crash. Much more traffic than that travels through the internet these days, with billions of emails sent and searches conducted daily. As a scholar of how the internet is governed, I know that today’s vast communications web is a result of governments and regulators…

This story continues at The Next Web
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Internet Cat Sensation Lil BUB Has Died [Video]Internet Cat Sensation Lil BUB Has Died

Internet Cat Sensation Lil BUB Has Died. The famous cat’s owner, Mike Bridavsky, took to Instagram to announce the news. Dearest BUB, I will never forget your generosity, your limitless supply of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:59Published


Tweets about this

iamjackiebarnes

Jackie James Barnes 10 years of milestones. I started the decade graduating from @berkleecollege of music, an experience that shaped w… https://t.co/kpgSbKT4Tg 5 hours ago

Telexplainer

John Shepler Fifty years ago, a UCLA computer science professor and his student sent the first message over the predecessor to t… https://t.co/44H1IPKvUu 12 hours ago

jamesvgingerich

James V. Gingerich 5 milestones that shaped 50 years of internet history. (The Next Web) #Technology https://t.co/lIrJf6oMGB https://t.co/YbA0fSBjTv 13 hours ago

moehlert

Mark Oehlert 5 milestones that shaped 50 years of internet history https://t.co/PCUIS5i6tH 14 hours ago

IBN_Berlin

IBN-Berlin RT @jamesvgingerich: 5 milestones that shaped 50 years of internet history. (The Next Web) #Technology https://t.co/lIrJf6oMGB https://t.co… 1 day ago

jamesvgingerich

James V. Gingerich 5 milestones that shaped 50 years of internet history. (The Next Web) #Technology https://t.co/lIrJf6oMGB https://t.co/YbA0fSBjTv 1 day ago

tradersdna

tradersdna RT @dinisguarda: 5 milestones that shaped 50 years of #internet history https://t.co/284VlYhMmy 2 days ago

listle_io

Listle 5 Milestones that Shaped 50 Years of Internet — listen to this (and more!) on Listle. https://t.co/NDIe2mYDoB 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.