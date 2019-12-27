Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

5 big takeaways from 'The Mandalorian' Season 1 finale

Mashable Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
* *Spoilers ahead! I have spoken.** * *

What a finish!

The Mandalorian was mostly content to spend its first season introducing characters and setting a mood. Exposition took a back seat again and again even as a larger story was clearly developing. That changed in a big way in Chapter 8.

The final episode of Season 1...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alexander Ludwig, Katheryn Winnick Talk ‘Vikings’ Season 6 [Video]Alexander Ludwig, Katheryn Winnick Talk ‘Vikings’ Season 6

The sixth and final season of “Vikings” officially kicked off on December 4, building towards an action-packed start to the series finale. Co-stars Katheryn Winnick and Alexander Ludwig reveal to..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:24Published

Supernatural S15E08 Our Father, Who Aren't In Heaven [Video]Supernatural S15E08 Our Father, Who Aren't In Heaven

Supernatural 15x08 "Our Father, Who Aren't In Heaven" Season 15 Episode 8 Promo Trailer (Mid-Season Finale) - GOD BLESSES HIM WHO HELPS HIS BROTHER – Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

What's on TV this week: 'The Mandalorian' season finale

The holiday is throwing a wrench in this week's TV schedule, but no matter what, the highlight this week would be that other Star Wars finale. The Mandalorian is...
engadget

'The Mandalorian' delivers a satisfying 'Star Wars' finale that shows promise for the franchise's future

'The Mandalorian' delivers a satisfying 'Star Wars' finale that shows promise for the franchise's future· Friday's episode  of Disney Plus' "The Mandalorian" delivered a satisfying finale for the "Star Wars" show's first season. · "The Mandalorian's" first...
Business Insider Also reported by •E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch 5 big takeaways from 'The Mandalorian' Season 1 finale https://t.co/GIj9Owwoka 37 minutes ago

valentin10

Valentin Verdier 5 big takeaways from ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 1 finale https://t.co/yjFd96WTHk 44 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ 5 big takeaways from 'The Mandalorian' Season 1 finale https://t.co/RkBclPyFVz https://t.co/UfBZHPiW6B 50 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau 5 big takeaways from 'The Mandalorian' Season 1 finale https://t.co/uwVUGt1gWx 56 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers 5 big takeaways from The Mandalorian Season 1 finale (Adam Rosenberg/Mashable!) https://t.co/ezvhqrk9LC 1 hour ago

GoalDigginMama

Erika Jones, Goal Digger 5 big takeaways from 'The Mandalorian' Season 1 finale https://t.co/8kTu2DKuzB 1 hour ago

PokerCenter

Manfred Rosenberg RT @4PawShop: 5 big takeaways from 'The Mandalorian' Season 1 finale https://t.co/ziySeMst1X https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/J9SAJZXnHu 1 hour ago

garfieldmaureen

Maureene Garfield [Mashable] 5 big takeaways from 'The Mandalorian' Season 1 finale https://t.co/1jUTOG66uT 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.