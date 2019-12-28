Global  

Electric cars could benefit your health more than the planet

The Next Web Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
About half of the world’s electric vehicles are sold in China. It’s the largest market in the world for EVs, buoyed by government subsidies. The main goals for these incentives have been to reduce fossil fuel use and greenhouse gas emissions. Now a new study in Nature Sustainability shows that by reducing air pollution, a growing fleet of EVs in the nation could also save thousands of lives. If just over a quarter of privately owned cars and a slightly larger share of commercial vehicles were electric, researchers say in the study, the cuts in air pollution could avoid almost 17,500 deaths. What’s more,…

This story continues at The Next Web
View full article
Recent related videos from verified sources

Tomorrow's hydrogen car [Video]Tomorrow's hydrogen car

Replacing gasoline and diesel with hydrogen is one of the answers to reducing CO2 emissions. The goal of the EU-backed H2ME Project is to help develop this technology. Today, there are only a few..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:00Published

The Engineering Behind The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E | Jalopnik [Video]The Engineering Behind The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E | Jalopnik

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is a huge deal. It’s the first high-volume Ford built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform, marking what could be a major inflection point for the company as the..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 19:15Published

