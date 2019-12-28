Global  

Travis Scott reveals he's an Elon Musk fanboy in new video featuring Tesla Cybertruck and Cyberquad

Saturday, 28 December 2019
Travis Scott sent Tesla fans into a tizzy on Friday when he released two new videos to go along with the JACKBOYS project from his label Cactus Jack Records.

There's an 8-minute long short film "JACKBOYS" which gives a quick flash of the Tesla Cybertruck and the Cyberquad ATV prototype. There's also the "GANG GANG" video, seen...
News video: Travis Scott references Kylie Jenner split on new song 'Gatti'

Travis Scott references Kylie Jenner split on new song 'Gatti' 00:31

 US rap star Travis Scott has seemingly referenced his split from Kylie Jenner on a new song.

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott spent New Year's Eve (31.12.19) apart.

Jenner recently took to social media to give a shoutout to her ex, Travis Scott, and promote his latest project, ‘Jackboys’.

Houston rapper Travis Scott is getting extra cinematic with 2019 fading away. The hip-hop entertainer has shared a star-studded new Jackboys short film to the...
· Elon Musk says he will be working at Tesla's Fremont, California, factory on New Year's Eve to help Tesla meet its vehicle delivery goals.
