Greta Thunberg nails the #2019in5words challenge

Mashable Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
It might seem difficult to sum up an entire year using only five words, but Greta Thunberg completed the task with ease.

Inspired by #2019in5words, the latest end of year hashtag to trend on Twitter, the 16-year-old climate activist tweeted one of her most powerful quotes: "Our house is on fire."



Our house is on...
News video: Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough

Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough 00:33

 Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will interview Sir David Attenborough on BBC radio. Thunberg is guest editing the corporation's flagship radio news program; the Radio 4 "Today" show. The interview will take place during a special climate edition on December 30 at 6 a.m. (1 a.m. ET). The...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg back to protesting outside Swedish parliament [Video]Greta Thunberg back to protesting outside Swedish parliament

Greta Thunberg and her fellow school strikers have given the world&apos;s politicians an F for their work on the climate crisis in 2019 and said that they must try harder.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:48Published

The teenagers following in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg [Video]The teenagers following in the footsteps of Greta Thunberg

These three teenagers are passionate about issues they see around them, and are training to be activists at The Advocacy Academy in London.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The crypto whiz kid who bailed on a $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett pledged $1 million to support Greta Thunberg

The crypto whiz kid who bailed on a $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett pledged $1 million to support Greta Thunberg· *The crypto whiz kid who bailed on a $4.6 million lunch with Warren Buffett has pledged $1 million in support of Greta Thunberg's campaign against climate...
Business Insider

Aussie PM Scott Morrison hits back at Greta Thunberg over bushfire 'catastrophe'

Aussie PM Scott Morrison hits back at Greta Thunberg over bushfire 'catastrophe'Prime Minister Scott Morrison has responsed after Swedish teenage ecowarrior Greta Thunberg made scathing comments about Australia's bushfire crisis.Retweeting a...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBSSifyBBC News

