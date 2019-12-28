Christina Koch checked off another milestone in her NASA career, taking the record for the longest spaceflight by a woman, according to CBS News. The previous record holder, Peggy Whitson, spent 288 consecutive days in space, and still holds the overall U.S. record of nearly 666 days over five flights. Koch, as of December 28,… The post Christina Koch Sets Record Longest Spaceflight By Woman appeared first on WebProNews.

