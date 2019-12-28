Global  

Christina Koch Sets Record Longest Spaceflight By Woman

WebProNews Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
Christina Koch checked off another milestone in her NASA career, taking the record for the longest spaceflight by a woman, according to CBS News. The previous record holder, Peggy Whitson, spent 288 consecutive days in space, and still holds the overall U.S. record of nearly 666 days over five flights. Koch, as of December 28,…

News video: NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Breaks Spaceflight Record

NASA Astronaut Christina Koch Breaks Spaceflight Record 00:30

 Christina Koch has broken a spaceflight record.

Christina Koch breaks record for longest spaceflight by a woman

NASA's Christine Koch just made history. As expected, the astronaut just broke the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman as of December 28th,...
US astronaut sets record for longest spaceflight by a woman

A U.S. astronaut set a record Saturday for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, breaking the old mark of 288 days with about two months left in her...
