Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Swarms of Drones Appearing in the Colorado/Nebraska Night Sky and Nobody Knows Why

WebProNews Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
According to the Denver Post, a swarm of drones numbering anywhere from 17 to 30 have been appearing in the night sky above Colorado and Nebraska. The drones are roughly six feet across, and have been appearing and disappearing at the same time every night, and stay between 200 and 300 feet off the ground.…

The post Swarms of Drones Appearing in the Colorado/Nebraska Night Sky and Nobody Knows Why appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Yikes! FAA Investigates Creepy Hordes Of Drones Flying Over Colorado, Nebraska

Yikes! FAA Investigates Creepy Hordes Of Drones Flying Over Colorado, Nebraska 00:36

 The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation in northeastern Colorado and southwest Nebraska. For the past two weeks, clusters of unidentified drones have been flying over rural areas at night. Multiple FAA divisions and government agencies are investigating these reports. Ian...

Recent related videos from verified sources

See the Moon and Saturn Get Cozy in the Night Sky This Week [Video]See the Moon and Saturn Get Cozy in the Night Sky This Week

The moon and Saturn are getting ready to rendezvous in the night sky! The waxing crescent will pass to the south of the ringed planet during their conjunction.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:52Published

US, European Night Skies Are Being Polluted--By Light [Video]US, European Night Skies Are Being Polluted--By Light

Roughly one-third of the world, including 80% of North Americans, are unable to see the Milky Way. According to HuffPost, about 2,500 stars should be visible to us at night. But thanks to light..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:46Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

usacustomers

USA Customers ‘#Swarms’ Of Giant #Drones Have Been Appearing Across #Colorado And #Nebraska And The Police Have No Idea What’s Up https://t.co/pH9xUVNGp8 1 day ago

Brainthinky

Brainthoughts Mysterious swarms of giant drones appearing to map out the area? It's probably nothing. https://t.co/oH83hJjFnC 1 day ago

i4isp

i4isp Top story: Swarms of Drones Appearing in the Colorado/Nebraska Night Sky and Nobody Knows Why… https://t.co/j8zZi33CSc 2 days ago

BatterseaNet

Battersea Internet Top story: Swarms of Drones Appearing in the Colorado/Nebraska Night Sky and Nobody Knows Why… https://t.co/bAqjcmnwTj 2 days ago

i4isp

i4isp Top story: Swarms of Drones Appearing in the Colorado/Nebraska Night Sky and Nobody Knows Why… https://t.co/kNrpkjuB20 3 days ago

ServerHaven

Server Haven Swarms of Drones Appearing in the Colorado/Nebraska Night Sky and Nobody Knows Why https://t.co/TcpojLkgnL 3 days ago

peterpobjecky

peter pobjecky - #FreeAssange Swarms of Drones Appearing in the Colorado/Nebraska Night Sky and Nobody Knows Why (via @NewsfusionApps… https://t.co/1xt89oaLX7 3 days ago

limosforsale

Limos For Sale Swarms of Drones Appearing in the Colorado/Nebraska Night Sky and Nobody Knows Why https://t.co/4Jq2P0M3mT via @WebProNews 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.