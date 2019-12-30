Social media is fast becoming your customers’ product research tool, so look beyond Google
Monday, 30 December 2019 () Twenty-one years old this year, no one can dispute the dominance Google has enjoyed in the world of search. After all, it has a massive 81.5 percent market share worldwide. But, new players are beginning to chip away at its position in Europe and North America — particularly when it comes to users researching products — and they’re coming from different fields. If you shift the focus to look at time spent online as a whole, the vast majority (96 percent) of activity already takes place outside search engines. Meanwhile, more time is being spent on social media, with the…
We are pleased to announce that the Noah Levine, CRO of 605, a veteran of Fox and Adobe, will be one of keynote speakers s at the #BeetRetreat, an executive retreat in San Juan, February 5-7. The other..