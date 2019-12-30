Global  

Sharon Stone gets on Bumble, gets blocked after users report her profile as fake

Mashable Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Online dating ain't easy if you're a celebrity. 

Sharon Stone learned that the hard way when she created a profile on online dating app Bumble, only to get blocked because, essentially, no one believed it was really her.

"Your account has been blocked because we've received several reports about your profile being fake,"...
