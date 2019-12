Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

What happened when 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg met 93-year-old natural historian Sir David Attenborough? Well, for starters, they talked about activism.



In a Skype conversation broadcast on BBC Radio 4 Today, Thunberg credited Attenborough's legendary documentaries as the reason she became interested in... 👓 View full article