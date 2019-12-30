Global  

2020 will hopefully be the year AI kills company dashboards

The Next Web Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
For the last 20 years, businesses have fallen hard for dashboards. It was the easy start to becoming an operationally sound and data-driven business. The trend grew, and now board members and executives expect interactive functions and explorable data as part of quarterly reports. Product or demand general managers, who might each drive sales targets and must choose between so many execution options, find that dashboard checks are a daily if not hourly requirement. The analyst, whose work title could be just about anything, was part of this rising tide. But their individual path could be rough or easy, strategic…

