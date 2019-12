U.S. Army Reverses Course, Bans TikTok Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 59 minutes ago )

TikTok has been under increasing scrutiny, with allegations it represents a national security threat. Following guidance from the Pentagon, the U.S. Army has officially banned the app, according to Military.com. TikTok has surged in popularity in the U.S., and military personnel are no exception. In fact, as Military.com points out, Army recruiters have been using…



