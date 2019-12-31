American Girl debuts first Girl of the Year doll with hearing loss

Tuesday, 31 December 2019 ( 7 hours ago )

American Girl dolls are ready for 2020.



The Girl of the Year doll for 2020, unveiled on Dec. 31, will be the first with hearing loss. Her name is Joss Kendrick, and she's a competitive, Southern California athlete who, according to her story, was born deaf in her left ear.



The doll will come with a hearing aid as an... 👓 View full article

