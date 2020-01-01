Global  

iPhone Emergency SOS Feature Saves Woman From Sexual Assault

WebProNews Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Smartphones take a lot of flak for consuming too much time, causing eye strain, contributing to traffic accidents and more. At least one woman, however, is crediting her iPhone’s Emergency SOS feature with saving her from sexual assault. According to Norfolk, Virginia’s WTKR News, a woman—who wishes to remain anonymous—was attacked in Virginia Beach when…

The post iPhone Emergency SOS Feature Saves Woman From Sexual Assault appeared first on WebProNews.
 A night out turned into a nightmare over the weekend in Virginia Beach.

