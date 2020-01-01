|
Netflix's 'The Circle' confirms we are living in the dumbest timeline
* *The following is a spoiler-free review of **The Circle**, episodes 1-4. * *
Netflix's The Circle should make you feel something.
Disgust, anger, fear for the state of humanity, something. It's a reality competition show about some of the planet's must clueless inhabitants vying for approval on social media. It should...
