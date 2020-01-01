Global  

'A Quiet Place Part II' trailer will terrify you

Mashable Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Happy New Year!

A trailer for the chilling sequel to A Quiet Place is here, and it's just as eerie and terrifying as we feared. 

After the deadly events of the first film, things continue to be downright terrible for the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) as they journey into the outside world. From...
Tweets about this

B15rad

Kelly B. RT @etnow: We can't keep quiet about the horrifying new trailer for #AQuietPlace2. https://t.co/H4AaTwkYVK 8 seconds ago

ismethjohari

Ismeth Amir RT @IGN: The story continues... watch the official trailer for A Quiet Place Part II - in theaters March 20th. https://t.co/JRcxMsgOLN 8 seconds ago

samohsowell

Sandra Bullock the Gawd RT @nytimes: A new trailer offers our first, surprisingly loud look at "A Quiet Place II" https://t.co/zVemtVbCfA 49 seconds ago

BrokenMachine

TheBrokenMachine A Quiet Place Part II Trailer 👍👍 https://t.co/w30K8YAJjT 50 seconds ago

MrsTucciAngell

Christine Tucci Emily Blunt Is Armed and on the Run in the First Trailer for A Quiet Place Part II https://t.co/euoE5xpf1h 1 minute ago

reniifbrn

Reni Febriani RT @CGV_ID: OFFICIAL TRAILER - A QUIET PLACE PART II Tayang Maret 2020. #CGVMovieUpdate #SeruBarengCGV #CGVCinemas https://t.co/fJtkbN… 1 minute ago

meckoni

[email protected] A Quiet Place Part II - Official Trailer - Paramount Pictures https://t.co/P47a3qXOao via @YouTube 2 minutes ago

ya_boo_noah

ya_boo_noah @cosmovarietyhr now that A Quiet Place Part 2 trailer came out you should do a video on The first one 2 minutes ago

