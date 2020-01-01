|
'A Quiet Place Part II' trailer will terrify you
Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
Happy New Year!
A trailer for the chilling sequel to A Quiet Place is here, and it's just as eerie and terrifying as we feared.
After the deadly events of the first film, things continue to be downright terrible for the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) as they journey into the outside world. From...
