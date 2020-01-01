Global  

Disney+ video shows all that's coming in 2020 — including more 'The Mandalorian'

Mashable Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ()
If you don't have Disney+ are you really doing 2020 right? 

On Jan. 1, the streaming service dropped a  preview of the content it will release in the New Year. 

From the highly anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot to The Mandalorian Season 2 to Marvel Studio's first original series for the streamer The Falcon and the Winter...
News video: Disney Debuts Shoes Featuring Baby Yoda

Disney Debuts Shoes Featuring Baby Yoda 00:57

 If you can't get enough of the super popular character from 'The Mandalorian' now your shoes can feature the child as well.

