'Friends' is off Netflix. Here's where you can still watch.

Wednesday, 1 January 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Welcome to a New Year and ... no Friends on Netflix?



Starting Jan. 1, if you're in the U.S. you can no longer watch New York City's most beloved fictitious friend group and listen to Phoebe's smelly cat songs on Netflix.



Instead you'll have to buy (online or IRL) Friends DVDs and Blue-rays from sellers like Amazon,... 👓 View full article

