How the tech industry is failing people with disabilities and chronic illnesses

The Next Web Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
30 percent of people under the age of 65 have a chronic health condition. Despite this prevalence, people with chronic illnesses or disabilities often face discrimination. Over a third of disabled people have experienced negative bias in their current job. The unemployment rate is twice as high for people with disabilities, compared to the general population, even though companies which are inclusive of people with disabilities are more financially successful. People with disabilities earn significantly less than non-disabled people with the same education level. While there is a dearth of data specific to the tech industry (major tech companies gave evasive, off-the-record answers when asked by a disabled reporter why…

