Australia's raging bushfires are smothering New Zealand with smoke

Thursday, 2 January 2020
Australians have been choking on smoke for weeks as enormous bushfires rage across the country. Now, that thick blanket of haze has descended upon their neighbours, with New Zealanders waking on New Year's Day to a very apocalyptic-looking 2020.

Smoke from Australia's fires blew 1,200 miles southeast across the Tasman Sea,...
News video: Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks

Watch: Australia, New Zealand celebrate New Year 2020 with fervor, fireworks 01:11

 Australia and New Zealand first to ring in the New Year. Celebrations are in full swing at Australia's Sydney Harbour. New Zealand's Auckland also welcomed New Year 2020 with a bash. There was a huge fireworks display at Sky Tower.

