Google’s new AI detects breast cancer just by scanning X-ray

The Next Web Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Google’s new AI detects breast cancer just by scanning X-rayGoogle‘s AI team has just developed a new system to scan X-rays to help radiologists in detecting breast cancer. The model was developed in partnership with DeepMind, Cancer Research UK Imperial Centre, Northwestern University, and Royal Surrey County Hospital. The team used anonymized data from mammograms – low energy X-ray to detect breast cancer – of more than 76,000 women from the UK and more than 15,000 women from the US to train the AI model. Later, they tested it using a de-identified dataset of more than 25,000 women from the UK and 3,000 women from the US.  The AI helped reduce…

This story continues at The Next Web

Recent related news from verified sources

Google’s AI Can Spot Breast Cancer Better Than Humans, But…

Artificial intelligence is achieving a new milestone every day. Adding to the streak, Google’s AI now often yields better results than experts when detecting...
Fossbytes

Google AI system as good as radiologists at detecting breast cancer: Study

Google AI system as good as radiologists at detecting breast cancer: StudyCHICAGO — A Google artificial intelligence system proved as good as expert radiologists at detecting which women had breast cancer based on screening...
WorldNews

