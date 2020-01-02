The New South Wales Fire Service has warned of fires spreading into the new year, highlighting new areas predicted to be affected. It comes as all of the states in the country experience a heatwave, with temperatures exceeding 40C. So far 10 people have been killed and around 1,000 homes have been...
Guests who came to the Greek Tycoon restaurant in Whitby, Ontario for delicious food got an amazing presentation and a little more excitement than they bargained for. Cheese saganaki is one of the menu..
Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:34Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
ari RT @thesonflower: i’ve been working on this for a minute & am so excited, & nervous😭, to finally be launching!
cute outfit but no accessor… 46 seconds ago
vijay dwivedi This stylish 4K TV comes with the Fire TV experience built-in https://t.co/rhVymVXbsJ https://t.co/2YoOwMMd62 43 minutes ago
Tsai Rox This stylish 4K TV comes with the Fire TV experience built-in https://t.co/sslUiBg9a4 https://t.co/UNT1JehAXN 46 minutes ago
Jessy Parker This stylish 4K TV comes with the Fire TV experience built-in https://t.co/7aW0emKU4Z https://t.co/PkvlEeXh8D 50 minutes ago
Alphalease **NO DEPOSIT DEAL**Special offer now on on the SEAT Ibiza Hatch 1.0 TSI 95 SE Technology 5Dr Manual. This stylish I… https://t.co/FcYCT4KbPq 1 hour ago
ɹıou ǝl sɐǝɹpuɐ This stylish 4K TV comes with the Fire TV experience built-in https://t.co/xZOPdEvOE4 https://t.co/IxWdlN3eIO 1 hour ago
Matt Tyrrell This stylish 4K TV comes with the Fire TV experience built-in https://t.co/9OanlSw6bA https://t.co/1g1H9Qp4hQ 1 hour ago