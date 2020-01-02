Google's AI is better at breast cancer screening than human experts, study claims
Thursday, 2 January 2020 () You may remember Google's DeepMind AI being really good at Go, but the company's also been putting it to work on a potentially life-saving mission — breast cancer screening.
According to Google's new study, published in Nature, the company's AI model was able to spot breast cancer in mammograms with "greater accuracy,...
A Google artificial intelligence system proved as good as expert radiologists at detecting which women had breast cancer based on screening mammograms and showed... Reuters Also reported by •The Verge •Hindu •WorldNews •engadget •SBS •FT.com •9to5Google
