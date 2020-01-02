Global  

Google's AI is better at breast cancer screening than human experts, study claims

Mashable Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
You may remember Google's DeepMind AI being really good at Go, but the company's also been putting it to work on a potentially life-saving mission — breast cancer screening. 

According to Google's new study, published in Nature, the company's AI model was able to spot breast cancer in mammograms with "greater accuracy,...
