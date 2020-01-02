Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Tesla Model 3 drives surge in UK’s battery-powered vehicle registrations

The Next Web Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Tesla Model 3 drives surge in UK’s battery-powered vehicle registrationsIf recent figures are anything to go by, you might start seeing a lot more Tesla Model 3’s driving round the UK. According to figures from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) published late last month, in the 12 months leading up to September 2019 the Tesla Model 3 was the most registered battery electric vehicle in the UK. Even though deliveries of the vehicle only began in summer of 2019, more than 5,500 Tesla Model 3‘s were registered in the 12-month period. The only vehicles to outdo the Model 3 are Mitsubishi’s Outlander and the BMW 5 Series…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Tesla
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Tesla delivers first China-made Model 3 sedans

Tesla delivers first China-made Model 3 sedans 01:17

 Tesla has started delivering Model 3 electric cars built at its Shanghai factory in just under a year since it began work on the $2 billion plant, a record for global automakers in China. David Pollard reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. auto safety agency to investigate fatal Tesla crash in California [Video]U.S. auto safety agency to investigate fatal Tesla crash in California

According to Reuters, the fatal Dec. 29 crash of a Tesla vehicle in Southern California will be investigated by the U.S. government’s auto safety regulator. Earlier this month, the NHTSA said it had..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

U.S. Auto Safety Agency to Investigate Fatal Tesla Crash In California [Video]U.S. Auto Safety Agency to Investigate Fatal Tesla Crash In California

According to Reuters, the fatal Dec. 29 crash of a Tesla vehicle in Southern California will be investigated by the U.S. government’s auto safety regulator. Earlier this month, the NHTSA said it had..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Has Tesla Finally Conquered China?

While new vehicle sales — including new energy/electric vehicles — continued to see a downward slide in November, Tesla broke that cycle with a 14-fold...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •RTTNewsReuters

Porsche Taycan Needs To Weigh 6,321 lbs To Get Tesla Model S Range

The Tesla Model S range is what several electric cars aspire. The Model S Long Range has 373 miles of range, while the Model S Performance offers 348 miles of...
Fossbytes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.