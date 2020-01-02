Tesla Model 3 drives surge in UK’s battery-powered vehicle registrations

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

If recent figures are anything to go by, you might start seeing a lot more Tesla Model 3’s driving round the UK. According to figures from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) published late last month, in the 12 months leading up to September 2019 the Tesla Model 3 was the most registered battery electric vehicle in the UK. Even though deliveries of the vehicle only began in summer of 2019, more than 5,500 Tesla Model 3‘s were registered in the 12-month period. The only vehicles to outdo the Model 3 are Mitsubishi’s Outlander and the BMW 5 Series…



