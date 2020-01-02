Global  

Amazon Threatens Employees Speaking Out Against Its Climate Policies

WebProNews Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
The Washington Post is reporting that Amazon has warned at least two employees for speaking out against its climate policies. In September, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos (who owns the Washington Post) announced The Climate Pledge, the company’s commitment to meet the Paris Agreement 10 years early. In spite of that, some employees have been critical…

The post Amazon Threatens Employees Speaking Out Against Its Climate Policies appeared first on WebProNews.
News video: Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies

Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies 01:07

 Amazon Threatens to Fire Outspoken Critics of Its Environmental Policies. Two employees of the e-commerce behemoth have been accused by the company of violating its external communications policy. . A letter sent to the employees warned them to "review the policy again and in the future anytime you...

