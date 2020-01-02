|
Doorbell camera records suspect confess murder, police say
|
|
Thursday, 2 January 2020
He walked outside with a bloody knife and said he killed his own sister — and a doorbell camera recorded the whole confession, police say.
Michael Egwuagu was [INS: arrested :INS] on Friday for allegedly stabbing his pregnant sister, Jennifer Chioma Ebichi, to death, according to the warrant from the sheriff's office in...
|
|
|
