Apple To Add Second Supplier To Keep Up With AirPods Pro Demand
Friday, 3 January 2020 () According to MacRumors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kou is expecting Apple to add a second supplier for the popular AirPods Pro. The AirPods Pro were released on October 30 and represent a significant upgrade from the original AirPods. The earbuds add active noise cancellation, a transparency mode to let outside noise in, a charging case that…
The post Apple To Add Second Supplier To Keep Up With AirPods Pro Demand appeared first on WebProNews.
Keep your tech safe with Bitdefender 2020 (6 Months Free!): https://www.bitdefender.com/media/html/consumer/new/JR-get-6months-total-security-2020/?cid=inf%7Cc%7cJR%7C6mytIs Apple buying Tesla? Well,..
Credit: TechnoBuffalo VAN Duration: 11:43Published