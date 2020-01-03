Google Nest Hub and Xiaomi Cameras Give Window Into Strangers’ Homes
Friday, 3 January 2020 () CNET is reporting on the latest example of security cameras exposing the very people they’re supposed to protect. According to the report, Netherlands resident Dio clicked on the Xiaomi camera feed on his Google Nest Hub, expecting to see a blackboard he had the camera pointed at for test purposes. Instead, he saw a stranger’s…
The post Google Nest Hub and Xiaomi Cameras Give Window Into Strangers’ Homes appeared first on WebProNews.
Get a new virtual helper with this interactive Google Nest Hub device. Its 7-inch contact-display screen display helps you to view cutting-edge reminders, movement films and watch your smart security..
Google has temporarily killed the Mi Home integration with Google Assistant. The integration was dropped because of a creepy incident involving a Google Nest Hub... WorldNews Also reported by •Hindu •The Verge •Indian Express •ExtremeTech