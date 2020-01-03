Global  

Google Nest Hub and Xiaomi Cameras Give Window Into Strangers’ Homes

Friday, 3 January 2020
CNET is reporting on the latest example of security cameras exposing the very people they’re supposed to protect. According to the report, Netherlands resident Dio clicked on the Xiaomi camera feed on his Google Nest Hub, expecting to see a blackboard he had the camera pointed at for test purposes. Instead, he saw a stranger’s…

The post Google Nest Hub and Xiaomi Cameras Give Window Into Strangers’ Homes appeared first on WebProNews.
