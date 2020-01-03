Global  

5 ways laptops should evolve over the next decade

The Next Web Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Laptops have changed a lot in over the course of the past decade. The MacBook Air was once revolutionary, now it’s just another slim laptop. The entire ‘ultrabook’ category of high-performance thin laptops has basically just become ‘mainstream laptop’. And Microsoft’s Surface line helped redefine the way we use our mobile PCs and their form factor altogether. But I’m hoping for more radical changes the next decade. Here’s some of what I expect – or at least hope – to see in the decade to come. All-day battery life on high-performance laptops Manufacturers have promised “all-day” battery life on their…

