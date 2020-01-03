Google just achieved a breakthrough in its efforts to use AI for medical purposes, beating humans at diagnosing breast cancer. According to a blog post on the company’s site, Google worked with Deep Mind, Northwestern University, Cancer Research UK Imperial Centre and Royal Surrey County Hospital to see if AI could improve the odds of… The post Google’s AI Beats Humans At Diagnosing Breast Cancer appeared first on WebProNews.



