Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

PC Magazine is reporting that Samsung has announced it shipped 6.7 million 5G phones in 2019, giving 53.9 percent of the global market. As PC Magazine points out, this figure is somewhat surprising since there were only a grand total of 327,696 5G phones sold in the U.S. as of early December. When looking at…



The post Samsung Shipped 6.7 Million 5G Phones In 2019 appeared first on WebProNews. 👓 View full article

