Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How to help Australia's unpaid firefighters battle the bushfire crisis

Mashable Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Australia is burning.

Nineteen people have been confirmed dead since the country’s unprecedented bushfires began, with eight killed in the state of New South Wales since Monday. Over 11 million acres have been burned and [INS: 1,400 :INS][INS: homes :INS] destroyed, with people in affected areas [INS: lining up for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis

'Heartbroken' Naomi Watts urges followers to 'pray for rain' amid Australia's bushfire crisis 00:44

 Naomi Watts has been left "heartbroken" by the bushfire crisis in Australia and urged her followers to "pray for rain" as firefighters continue to struggle to contain the blaze.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian firefighters mourn colleagues killed in bushfire [Video]Australian firefighters mourn colleagues killed in bushfire

The funeral took place Tuesday for a 36-year-old firefighter killed along with a colleague on December 19 after a burnt tree fell in the path of their firetruck, causing it to roll. A third firefighter..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:57Published

Rebel Wilson Helps Battle Australian Bushfires By Auctioning Off Luncheon For $100,000! [Video]Rebel Wilson Helps Battle Australian Bushfires By Auctioning Off Luncheon For $100,000!

Rebel Wilson helped raise $100,000 Australian dollars to help battle the Australian bushfires by auctioning off a luncheon for two fans.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

An Instagram comedian raised $30 million in three days for Australia's unpaid firefighters

A Facebook fundraiser by Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised over $30 million for New South Wales' volunteer firefighters, providing them with some...
Mashable

David Warner in shock over Australia's bushfire crisis

*Sydney:* Opener David Warner on Thursday said he is still in shock at the escalating horrors of bushfire that has gripped Australia and paid tributes to...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

eklaus

Klaus-Dieter Floegel How an #Instagram #comedian raised $30 million in three days for #Australia's unpaid firefighters ?!… https://t.co/o3UOrlX2DK 4 hours ago

grack2bxact

Xanax! At The Disco How to help Australia's unpaid firefighters battle the bushfire crisis https://t.co/clCwkBYsgX via @Mashable 11 hours ago

ScarletMagdalen

Scarlet🔥 #WitchesForWarren 🗽🌹🆘️🏳️‍🌈✡⭐ RT @halfblackrage: Payday is donation day: How to help Australia's unpaid firefighters battle the bushfire crisis https://t.co/rkXGokwKpw v… 23 hours ago

ProSocialValue

ProSocial Valuation How to help Australia's unpaid firefighters battle the bushfire crisis. #ProSocialValue@mashablesea https://t.co/7b5KBsMdqL 1 day ago

BrowserNews1

Browser News How to help Australia's unpaid firefighters battle the bushfire crisis https://t.co/WiAxjauwOd https://t.co/ePtdBHd2Te 1 day ago

CindyKMS13

TheKidsWokeMeUp 💙 RT @88elephants: What is our government doing to lend a hand? Not much. How to help Australia's unpaid firefighters battle the bushfire c… 1 day ago

88elephants

88elephants What is our government doing to lend a hand? Not much. How to help Australia's unpaid firefighters battle the bus… https://t.co/lVHIsEYH6A 1 day ago

Aramiths

Matt. RT @mashableAU: How to help Australia's unpaid firefighters battle the bushfire crisis https://t.co/ZKWvSYjw35 https://t.co/LflXZMPlrL 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.