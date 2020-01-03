How to help Australia's unpaid firefighters battle the bushfire crisis
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Australia is burning.
Nineteen people have been confirmed dead since the country’s unprecedented bushfires began, with eight killed in the state of New South Wales since Monday. Over 11 million acres have been burned and [INS: 1,400 :INS][INS: homes :INS] destroyed, with people in affected areas [INS: lining up for...
The funeral took place Tuesday for a 36-year-old firefighter killed along with a colleague on December 19 after a burnt tree fell in the path of their firetruck, causing it to roll. A third firefighter..