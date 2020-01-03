Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How to survive the fake dating app holiday known as Dating Sunday

Mashable Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Post-holiday breakups (or the single blues). Mid-cuffing season. Pre-Valentine’s Day. This time of year is a perfect storm in terms of dating.

And the dating apps have taken notice. So much so that they have created an entire holiday day to mark it: [INS: Dating Sunday :INS].

What is Dating Sunday? To start, it’s...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Online Dating Platforms Say Jan. 15 Is Busiest Day Of The Year

Online Dating Platforms Say Jan. 15 Is Busiest Day Of The Year 01:43

 This weekend welcomes what is now being referred to as "Dating Sunday," the busiest day for people signing up, matching and messaging on dating apps. CBSN New York's John Dias reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Snow Globing' Can Take All Of The Fun Out Of Your Romantic Christmas [Video]'Snow Globing' Can Take All Of The Fun Out Of Your Romantic Christmas

Does your holiday romance seem too good to be true? “Snow Globing” is the newest dating trend that may leave you taking down the Christmas lights alone. Buzz60’s TC Newman has more.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:17Published

Holiday Gifts That Work While You're Still In The Early Days Of Dating [Video]Holiday Gifts That Work While You're Still In The Early Days Of Dating

Seeing someone but haven’t defined the relationship yet? Buzz60’s TC Newman has holiday gifts appropriate for the awkward days of early dating.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:09Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lewisclayton

Lewis Clayton How to survive the fake dating app holiday known as Dating Sunday https://t.co/qhguhiqxw0 https://t.co/j1JgNRgmkZ 5 minutes ago

BestPhotogr

Best Photography How to survive the fake dating app holiday known as Dating Sunday [Mashable-Tech] https://t.co/jeaBiSbaJD 24 minutes ago

WebWizSolutions

The WebWizard How to survive the fake dating app holiday known as Dating Sunday https://t.co/lpVcOZTK22 https://t.co/A80f4siBLF 1 hour ago

thomazcia

Thomaz S. Cia |  How to survive the fake dating app holiday known as Dating Sunday https://t.co/eeLdJ28ilQ #tech #mashable - Mashable 3 hours ago

vilnis11

Vilnis Strazdins How to survive the fake dating app holiday known as Dating Sunday https://t.co/u33HbDH75J via @vilnis11 #marketing https://t.co/kOhEX2aP8R 3 hours ago

TechnoCruze

Techno Cruze How to survive the fake dating app holiday known as Dating Sunday https://t.co/W5fAHgKMq5 3 hours ago

Xperiolabs

Xperio Labs Ltd. How to survive the fake dating app holiday known as Dating Sunday https://t.co/cSeFmrSx0l https://t.co/asQAeHaVKF 3 hours ago

4675636b4f6666

El Nuevo Orden Mundial How to survive the fake dating app holiday known as Dating Sunday https://t.co/mH4MfPYrIq https://t.co/H0udQFRqfi 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.