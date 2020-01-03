Global  

Haunting photo shows navy ship evacuating Australians trapped by fires

Mashable Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Australian Navy's HMAS Choules can carry 32 tanks and up to 700 troops. It can also carry Australians fleeing from historic bushfires. 

On Thursday night the Royal Australian Navy released photos documenting the evacuation of Australian citizens from the small coastal town of Mallacoota, in southeastern Australia....
