Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Greta Thunberg is going by 'Sharon' now, thanks to a quiz show contestant's mix-up

Mashable Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The teenage climate activist formerly known as Greta Thunberg is going by Sharon now, after an unfortunate mix-up on a British quiz show. 

During an episode of BBC's Celebrity Mastermind, in which celebrities try to answer trivia questions, actress Amanda Henderson was tasked with naming a certain Time Person of the Year and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Greta Thunberg Becomes 'Sharon' On Twitter After Quiz Show Contestant's Answer

Greta Thunberg Becomes 'Sharon' On Twitter After Quiz Show Contestant's Answer 00:42

 Great Thunberg becomes "Sharon" on Twitter.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Greta Thunberg: Savvy On Twitter Again [Video]Greta Thunberg: Savvy On Twitter Again

At 17 years old, Greta Thunberg has become the face of the youth climate movement. She's also one of the internet's savviest Twitter trolls. After actress Amanda Henderson incorrectly guessed that..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough [Video]Greta Thunberg To Interview David Attenborough

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg will interview Sir David Attenborough on BBC radio. Thunberg is guest editing the corporation's flagship radio news program; the Radio 4 "Today" show. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Greta Thunberg changes Twitter name to 'Sharon' after game show error

It was a playful nod to actor Amanda Henderson, whose answer to a game show question went viral.
BBC News


Tweets about this

pdbrebbe

Rainer Ebbers Greta Thunberg is going by &#039;Sharon&#039; now, thanks to a quiz show contestant&#039;s mix-up… https://t.co/JzZHL2pB15 6 minutes ago

linnieunbos

Linnie Boseaver [Mashable] Greta Thunberg is going by 'Sharon' now, thanks to a quiz show contestant's mix-up https://t.co/SfSSsZttBd 19 minutes ago

zeus_evo

Zeus Evo Greta Thunberg is going by ‘Sharon’ now, thanks to a quiz show contestant’s mix-up https://t.co/NwjUjKwcSz 28 minutes ago

TINTechBloggers

TIN-Tech Bloggers Greta Thunberg is going by Sharon now, thanks to a quiz show contestants mix-up (Morgan Sung/Mashable!) https://t.co/SmI4z1NZWX 1 hour ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Greta Thunberg is going by 'Sharon' now, thanks to a quiz show contestant's mix-up https://t.co/v6tAm5bGe5 https://t.co/Pzd5bCAFOQ 1 hour ago

TechGeekRebel

TECH|GEEK|REBEL Greta Thunberg is going by 'Sharon' now, thanks to a quiz show contestant's mix-up https://t.co/jFIYb573KL #tech… https://t.co/gRjKHxhOWF 1 hour ago

Ktownclassified

Kelownaclassifieds Greta Thunberg is going by 'Sharon' now, thanks to a quiz show contestant's mix-up https://t.co/Chubs6brTw 1 hour ago

ElliotKumpe

Elliot Kumpe RT @JRTPrincipal: If you are going to change the world, you have to have a good sense of humor. https://t.co/qzCNy4daQt 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.