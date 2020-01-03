Global  

One News Page
> >

Google searches for 'draft age' spike, Selective Service site crashes after Trump's airstrike

Mashable Friday, 3 January 2020
Turns out that Donald Trump has the ability to inspire us after all. 

It just so happens that he's inspiring Google searches about the draft age. It seems people are just the teeniest bit worried that the killing of an Iranian top general, Qassim Suleimani, might spark a war with the U.S. — and, perhaps, that those of prime...
