'They' is the word of the decade

Mashable Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Words matter — especially to those at the American Dialect Society. So it spoke volumes when the top linguists who make up the group voted to crown the singular pronoun "they" as the Word of the Decade at its annual meeting on Friday.



The Word of the Decade 2010-2019 is gender-neutral singular "they"!
