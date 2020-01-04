'They' is the word of the decade

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Words matter — especially to those at the American Dialect Society. So it spoke volumes when the top linguists who make up the group voted to crown the singular pronoun "they" as the Word of the Decade at its annual meeting on Friday.







