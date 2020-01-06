Global  

Kate McKinnon honors Ellen DeGeneres with teary speech at the 2020 Golden Globes

Mashable Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Typically, it's the winners who capture our hearts on awards night. 

But at the 77th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday, presenter Kate McKinnon stole the spotlight with her moving introduction of Carol Burnett Award honoree Ellen DeGeneres. Recalling DeGeneres's decision to come out on Ellen in 1997, McKinnon emphasized the...
News video: Kate McKinnon Honors Ellen Degeneres’ LGBTQ Representation

Kate McKinnon Honors Ellen Degeneres’ LGBTQ Representation 00:45

 In an emotional and moving speech, comedian Kate McKinnon honored Ellen Degeneres for being an LGBTQ icon in media and comedy.

Ellen DeGeneres On Receiving Carol Burnett Award | Golden Globes 2020 [Video]Ellen DeGeneres On Receiving Carol Burnett Award | Golden Globes 2020

Ellen DeGeneres On Receiving Carol Burnett Award | Golden Globes 2020

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio     Duration: 03:15Published

Ellen DeGeneres Praises Kate McKinnon Backstage At Golden Globes [Video]Ellen DeGeneres Praises Kate McKinnon Backstage At Golden Globes

While speaking with press backstage at the 2020 Golden Globes, Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television recipient Ellen DeGeneres praises Kate McKinnon after the actress thanked the TV host for..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:06Published


LI's Kate McKinnon thanks Ellen DeGeneres for helping her come out

Sea Cliff's Kate McKinnon offered a heartfelt tribute to Ellen DeGeneres at the Golden Globes for helping her realize being gay isn't scary.
Newsday

Kate McKinnon's Tribute to Ellen DeGeneres at the 2020 Golden Globes Was Beyond Inspiring

Well, damn, Kate McKinnon. We didn't expect to cry so early on in the evening. The Saturday Night Live star was tasked with paying tribute to Carol Burnett Award...
E! Online

