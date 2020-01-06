Kate McKinnon honors Ellen DeGeneres with teary speech at the 2020 Golden Globes
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Typically, it's the winners who capture our hearts on awards night.
But at the 77th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday, presenter Kate McKinnon stole the spotlight with her moving introduction of Carol Burnett Award honoree Ellen DeGeneres. Recalling DeGeneres's decision to come out on Ellen in 1997, McKinnon emphasized the...
While speaking with press backstage at the 2020 Golden Globes, Carol Burnett Award for Excellence in Television recipient Ellen DeGeneres praises Kate McKinnon after the actress thanked the TV host for..