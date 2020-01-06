Global  

Jason Momoa, we see you wearing a tank top at the Golden Globes

Mashable Monday, 6 January 2020
Knives out? More like guns out! Jason Momoa's guns, to be specific.

While most actors at the Golden Globes were turning heads with their elaborate outfits, Momoa drew attention for a very different reason. In a sea of fancy suits and dresses, Momoa was, for some reason, sporting a chill as hell tank top.

Viewers noticed...
