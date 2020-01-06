Global  

Samsung's Sero is a vertical 4K TV perfect for TikTok and Instagram

Mashable Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
If you've been itching to get your hands on the Samsung Sero—a TV that rotates between portrait and landscape mode—you're in luck.

At this year's CES, Samsung announced the TV is officially coming to the U.S. And we got to check it out.

The 43-inch TV comes equipped with a 4K display and 60-watt speakers built into the...
Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung’s Sero ‘TikTok’ TV is a reflection of our hellworld

You know something I’ve never, ever wished my TV could do? That’s right: rotating from landscape to portrait. Well, in a strange case of an anti-wish...
The Next Web Also reported by •The Verge

Tommex007

Baba Ejima RT @evankirstel: .@Samsung unveiled its latest lineup of TVs at #CES2020. The Sero, which means “vertical” in Korean, is a 43-inch QLED 4K… 30 seconds ago

MoBea

Mauria Price RT @JohnnyJet: Samsung Sero: The future of Samsung TVs? One that rotates to play vertical videos #CES2020 https://t.co/3WhWcNMZFt 1 minute ago

JonnyStanton

Jonny Stanton "Can you switch the TV to portrait mode!" Samsung’s new Sero TV can rotate vertically for your TikTok and Instagr… https://t.co/nCGUepX39E 1 minute ago

reannamayf

Reanna May RT @stevebartlettsc: 📺 THE TV FOR THE TIKTOK GENERATION IS HERE🎵 Samsung’s “Sero” TV appears as a normal TV at first glance, but can rota… 2 minutes ago

JohnnyJet

JohnnyJet Samsung Sero: The future of Samsung TVs? One that rotates to play vertical videos #CES2020 https://t.co/3WhWcNMZFt 2 minutes ago

MobilesAppStore

Mobiles App Stores Samsung’s Sero ‘TikTok’ TV is a reflection of our hellworld https://t.co/iOwItJZIWW https://t.co/YlxmIz3UnL 3 minutes ago

_David_Kang

David Kang Samsung’s Sero ‘TikTok’ TV is a reflection of our hellworld https://t.co/YY9jhlFs08 https://t.co/hP4p1NUBun 4 minutes ago

stevebartlettsc

Steven Bartlett 📺 THE TV FOR THE TIKTOK GENERATION IS HERE🎵 Samsung’s “Sero” TV appears as a normal TV at first glance, but can r… https://t.co/ywR7sQNGQe 5 minutes ago

