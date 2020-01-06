Samsung's Sero is a vertical 4K TV perfect for TikTok and Instagram
Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
If you've been itching to get your hands on the Samsung Sero—a TV that rotates between portrait and landscape mode—you're in luck.
At this year's CES, Samsung announced the TV is officially coming to the U.S. And we got to check it out.
The 43-inch TV comes equipped with a 4K display and 60-watt speakers built into the...
