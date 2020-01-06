An Instagram comedian raised $30 million in three days for Australia's unpaid firefighters

Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

A Facebook fundraiser by Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised over $30 million for New South Wales' volunteer firefighters, providing them with some much-needed help during Australia's bushfire crisis.



Barber went viral back in 2015 with #celestechallengeaccepted, a long-running series in which she humorously... 👓 View full article

