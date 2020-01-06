Global  

An Instagram comedian raised $30 million in three days for Australia's unpaid firefighters

Mashable Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
A Facebook fundraiser by Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised over $30 million for New South Wales' volunteer firefighters, providing them with some much-needed help during Australia's bushfire crisis.

Barber went viral back in 2015 with #celestechallengeaccepted, a long-running series in which she humorously...
Australia fires: The volunteers risking their lives to tackle blazes

Bushfires in Australia have destroyed more than 4 million hectares in recent weeks -- an area the size of Japan -- but most of the firefighters tackling the...
France 24

Comedian Celeste Barber raises more than $30 million for volunteer firefighters

Comedian Celeste Barber has raised over $30 million for fire services battling Australian blazes.
SBS


