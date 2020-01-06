Global  

Tom Hanks' Golden Globe speech made absolutely everyone cry

Mashable Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Tom Hanks may have been the one with the cold, but anyone watching his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille award at the 77th Golden Globes would be hard pressed to stay away from their tissue box. 

Hanks' speech came after a heartwarming introduction from his That Thing You Do! co-star Charlize Theron, who spoke on his...
0
Credit: THR Events - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Hanks On Receiving Cecil B. DeMille Award | Golden Globes 2020

Tom Hanks On Receiving Cecil B. DeMille Award | Golden Globes 2020 05:57

 Hanks took home the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks honored with lifetime award at Golden Globes

Tom Hanks, regarded as one of the nicest men in show business, was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes on Sunday to mark his 30-year...
Reuters

With laughs and tears, Hanks accepts Globes’ DeMille honor

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Just like in his four-decade career, Tom Hanks took the Golden Globes stage providing some laughs before shedding tears as he...
Seattle Times


