'1917' and 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' take top prizes at Golden Globes
Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has spoken, and these are the best films of 2019. According to them, at least.
At the Golden Globes Sunday, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood won Best Motion Picture — Comedy, while 1917 claimed Best Motion Picture — Drama.
Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood beat out Dolemite Is My...
