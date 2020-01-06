Global  

'1917' and 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' take top prizes at Golden Globes

Mashable Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has spoken, and these are the best films of 2019. According to them, at least.

At the Golden Globes Sunday, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood won Best Motion Picture — Comedy, while 1917 claimed Best Motion Picture — Drama.

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood beat out Dolemite Is My...
Recent related news from verified sources

'1917', 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' win top Golden Globes

World War One movie "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday on a night...
Reuters

'1917,' 'Once Upon a Time ...in Hollywood' win Golden Globes

The 77th Golden Globes were meant to be a coronation for Netflix. Instead, a pair of big-screen epics took top honors Sunday, as Sam Mendes’ technically...
Japan Today

