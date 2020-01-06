Global  

Michelle Williams delivers powerful speech at Golden Globes about abortion rights

Mashable Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
On Sunday night, actress Michelle Williams won Best Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards for her performance as Gwen Verdon in Fosse/Verdon.  

Taking the stage for her acceptance speech, Williams spoke to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, fellow nominees, and global...
News video: Michelle Williams Reflects On Powerful Golden Globes And Emmys Speeches

Michelle Williams Reflects On Powerful Golden Globes And Emmys Speeches 03:24

 While speaking backstage at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Michelle Williams shares reflects on her powerful Golden Globes speech and whether she's witnessed any change in Hollywood since speaking out at the Emmys.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Michelle Williams On Best Actress in a Limited Series For 'Fosse/Verdon' | Golden Globes [Video]Michelle Williams On Best Actress in a Limited Series For 'Fosse/Verdon' | Golden Globes

Williams won a Golden Globe for her leading role in 'Fosse/Verdon.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 05:10Published

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards [Video]Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

Red Carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards. Scarlett Johansson. Taylor Swift. Leonardo DiCaprio. Tiffany Haddish. Jennifer Lopez. Sofia Carson. Cynthia Erivo. Renée Zellweger. Joey..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jennifer Aniston's Reaction During Brad Pitt's 2020 Golden Globes Speech Will Make You Swoon

One word: swoon! The 2020 Golden Globe Awards are proving to be unforgettable this year. With a dramatic entrance from Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Tom Hanks' emotional...
E! Online Also reported by •TIMEFOXNews.comContactMusicMashableExtraJust Jared

Michelle Williams Calls on Women to Protect ‘Right to Choose’ in Globes Speech: Vote ‘In Your Own Self Interest’

Actress Michelle Williams gestured to the upcoming November election in her Golden Globes acceptance speech, urging women to vote “in your own self interest”...
Mediaite

