Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Debuts At CES, Beats Tesla’s Price

According to Roadshow, by CNET, Fisker has debuted its Ocean electric SUV at CES 2020, undercutting Tesla’s price. Anticipation for the electric SUV has been building for months, with one of the biggest features being its sub-$400 lease price. The official debut didn’t disappoint, with an MSRP of $37,499 and a lease price of $379…



