Fisker Ocean Electric SUV Debuts At CES, Beats Tesla’s Price

WebProNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
According to Roadshow, by CNET, Fisker has debuted its Ocean electric SUV at CES 2020, undercutting Tesla’s price. Anticipation for the electric SUV has been building for months, with one of the biggest features being its sub-$400 lease price. The official debut didn’t disappoint, with an MSRP of $37,499 and a lease price of $379…

News video: EXCLUSIVE! Watch The Fisker Ocean Unveiling Live Only On Digital Trends

EXCLUSIVE! Watch The Fisker Ocean Unveiling Live Only On Digital Trends

 Fisker is about to unveil its Ocean electric crossover SUV to the world just ahead of CES 2020, and the company chose Digital Trends as the event’s exclusive streaming platform. You can watch the entire event live in the player above starting at 11:45 a.m. PT on Sunday, January 5, 2020. We’ll...

Tesla Stock Hits Record as 2019 Sales Soar [Video]Tesla Stock Hits Record as 2019 Sales Soar

Shares of electric car maker Tesla Inc. hit a record closing price Friday after the company reported that its global deliveries rose more than 50% last year. Andria Borba reports (1-3-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:11Published

Ford Mach-E Interior Design [Video]Ford Mach-E Interior Design

Ford just pulled the wraps off of the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric SUV that promises Mustang performance with far more practicality when it gets released in late 2020. (Full details here.) It’s..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:10Published


Fisker's Ocean electric SUV will sell for $37,499, include Karaoke mode

American automaker Fisker said consumers can purchase their electric SUV for $37,499, which drops to $29,999 with a federal tax credit.
USATODAY.com

Fisker's Ocean electric SUV will start at $29,999 after tax credit

After dribbling out details for months, Fisker is finally ready to say exactly how much its Ocean electric SUV will cost. The automaker has revealed that the...
engadget

RetailMyRide

Retail My Ride℠ Fisker debuts $37,500 electric SUV with a solar roof. Hmmm interesting!! Range is going up, prices are coming down… https://t.co/Nr950SGtTw 18 minutes ago

BobSandberg

Bob Sandberg Fisker debuts $37,500 electric SUV with a solar roof https://t.co/VuHTXPsh12 24 minutes ago

ZackJonson1

Zacks best trade Fisker debuts $37,500 electric SUV with a solar roof https://t.co/1Js3fAZmTl 39 minutes ago

frubanoid

Julien Demassey Fisker debuts $37,500 electric SUV with a solar roof #ElectricVehicles https://t.co/gjzAUCKx2s 45 minutes ago

rslsuwanee

Rslsuwanee Fisker debuts $37,500 electric SUV with a solar roof https://t.co/srDUQkxBsv 48 minutes ago

CuddingtonJoey

Joey Cuddington RT @verge: Fisker debuts $37,500 electric SUV with a solar roof https://t.co/7116BCIec3 https://t.co/bFFKy1xj0o 3 hours ago

mrapptech

Morning Tech Fisker debuts $37,500 electric SUV with a solar roof https://t.co/54leTZOrF6 3 hours ago

alrelhonyc

Alrelho Fisker debuts $37,500 electric SUV with a solar roof https://t.co/YzfaiBbCNL via @Verge 3 hours ago

