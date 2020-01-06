Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

D-Link Debuts 5G Home Broadband Gateways

WebProNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
One of the largest promises of 5G is the ability to serve remote customers with broadband internet. In line with that goal, D-Link has just announced three units service providers can use to do just that. 5G stands ready to revolutionize internet access, in some cases providing speeds that are measured in gigabits rather than…

The post D-Link Debuts 5G Home Broadband Gateways appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

PM: Labour's broadband plan is a 'crazed communist scheme' [Video]PM: Labour's broadband plan is a 'crazed communist scheme'

Boris Johnson has branded Labour's free-broadband plan as a "crazed communist scheme". The prime minister was reacting to Jeremy Corbyn's announcement that the Labour Party will provide free full-fibre..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:36Published

Labour announce plans for free full-fibre broadband [Video]Labour announce plans for free full-fibre broadband

The Labour Party have announced their plans for free full-fibre broadband that would help build a country "fit for the future". Speaking at a rally in Lancaster, Jeremy Corbyn announced the plans to..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:18Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.