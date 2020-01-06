Global  

Samsung unveils a bezel-less 8K TV and a rotating TV at CES

The Next Web Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Samsung unveils a bezel-less 8K TV and a rotating TV at CESEvery year, several companies reveal futuristic TVs at the Consumer Electronics Show held each January at Las Vegas. This year, Samsung has got the ball rolling with a new 8K bezel-less TV, and a rotating TV called Sero. The stunning new8K TV features a 99 percent screen-to-body ratio on the front with a barely-visible 2.3 mm thick bezel. And at just 15mm thick, it shouldn’t take up much space in your living room. The TV, internally known as Q950, is powered by an in-house chip that uses AI to upscale the picture to 8K, adjust screen brightness to suit the ambient light in…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Samsung
