Samsung unveils a bezel-less 8K TV and a rotating TV at CES
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Every year, several companies reveal futuristic TVs at the Consumer Electronics Show held each January at Las Vegas. This year, Samsung has got the ball rolling with a new 8K bezel-less TV, and a rotating TV called Sero. The stunning new8K TV features a 99 percent screen-to-body ratio on the front with a barely-visible 2.3 mm thick bezel. And at just 15mm thick, it shouldn’t take up much space in your living room. The TV, internally known as Q950, is powered by an in-house chip that uses AI to upscale the picture to 8K, adjust screen brightness to suit the ambient light in…
On the show today: Rumors are flying that Samsung may have a bezel-less 8K tv on display at CES, LG a rollable OLED that unfurls from the ceiling; The U.S. Army bans TikTok on government phones; The mysterious escape of Carlos Ghosn...
You might not have to wait until CES to see Samsung's fabled 'zero bezel' TV. German site 4KFilme has posted what it says are the first pictures of the 8K set,... engadget Also reported by •The Verge •Mashable •Sify