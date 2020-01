Withings unveils Apple Watch rival that looks for signs of sleep apnea Monday, 6 January 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

At last year's CES, Withings debuted the Move ECG—an analog watch equipped with an electrocardiogram sensor that was about a quarter of the price of the (now discontinued) Apple Watch Series 4.



This year, the company is back on the show floor with yet another Apple Watch competitor: the ScanWatch.



Just like the Move... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Withings says its latest watch can detect sleep apnea Sure to be the next big battlefield for wrist-worn wearables, Withings today announced sleep apnea detection for its latest smartwatch. The company notes in...

TechCrunch 20 hours ago





Tweets about this