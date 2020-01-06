Get Ready For A Robot Delivery Man: Digit The Robot Hits The Market
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Agility Robotics is bringing its two-legged robot Digit to the market, and Ford is the first buyer, according to TechCrunch. Ford sees Digit as a way of dealing with the last 50 feet of a delivery. With self-driving delivery vehicles being approved in various markets, and expanding to others, there’s still the problem of getting…
