Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Get Ready For A Robot Delivery Man: Digit The Robot Hits The Market

WebProNews Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
Agility Robotics is bringing its two-legged robot Digit to the market, and Ford is the first buyer, according to TechCrunch. Ford sees Digit as a way of dealing with the last 50 feet of a delivery. With self-driving delivery vehicles being approved in various markets, and expanding to others, there’s still the problem of getting…

The post Get Ready For A Robot Delivery Man: Digit The Robot Hits The Market appeared first on WebProNews.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Autoblog Minute - Published < > Embed
News video: Ford to buy humanoid robots

Ford to buy humanoid robots 01:24

 Ford to buy humanoid robots. Ford set to purchase two autonomous humanoid bots. Digit is a two-legged bot from Agility Robotics designed for autonomous deliveries. Ford plans to explore ways the robot can help its commercial vehicle customers. Digit can carry up to 40 lbs, maneuver uneven terrain,...

Recent related news from verified sources

Agility’s two-legged robot Digit is for sale and Ford is the first customer

Agility Robotics is putting Digit — a two-legged robot that can lift 40 pound packages — on the market. And Ford Motor is the first customer. Ford, which has...
TechCrunch

PuduTech Launching Two Delivery Robots at CES 2020

PuduTech Launching Two Delivery Robots at CES 2020LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s only days away for PuduTech to attend the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2020), the world’s largest, most influential...
Business Wire

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TAFFDsOrg

Transdisciplinary Agora for Future Discussions Ford signs up as first buyer for Digit robot and it's ready to deliver https://t.co/OT5hpniGEj 5 hours ago

MichaelTripper

Michael Tripper Ford signs up as first buyer for Digit robot and it's ready to deliver - Roadshow https://t.co/hpuCUwFQz2 The #robots are here. 9 hours ago

i4isp

i4isp Top story: Get Ready For A Robot Delivery Man: Digit The Robot Hits The Market https://t.co/DmAgENSFoj, see more https://t.co/ZUZQy460S1 11 hours ago

mikeyangus

MikeAngus RT @CNETNews: Ford signs up as first buyer for Digit robot and it's ready to deliver https://t.co/MeH3nDxsci 17 hours ago

wtfiscrackin

wtfiscrackin Ford signs up as first buyer for Digit robot and it’s ready to deliver – Roadshow https://t.co/QhYCjB8zyx 18 hours ago

ServerHaven

Server Haven Get Ready For A Robot Delivery Man: Digit The Robot Hits The Market https://t.co/jyn1QvYmg6 18 hours ago

SelfDrivingFEED

Self Driving Cars Ford signs up as first buyer for Digit robot and it's ready to deliver - Roadshow https://t.co/ZQUbPvRdgY #autonomousCar #selfDrivingCar 18 hours ago

Server_Haven

Server Haven Get Ready For A Robot Delivery Man: Digit The Robot Hits The Market https://t.co/5IPjcvUnd0 19 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.